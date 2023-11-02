skip to main content
Richard E. Moon, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Anesthesiology, Pulmonary Medicine, Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine

소속

교육

  • Medical School: McGill University Faculty of Medicine, Toronto, Canada
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Toronto General Hospital and Sunnybrook Medical Center
  • Fellowship: Pulmonary Medicine, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC
  • Residency: Anesthesiology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC

인증

  • American Board of Preventative Medicine - Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine
  • American Board of Anesthesiology - General Anesthesiology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Pulmonary Disease

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Fellow, Royal College of Physicians (Canada)
  • Fellow, American College of Physicians
  • Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians
  • Mentorship Award AMA-Women Physicians Congress Physician Mentor Recognition Program
  • Divers Alert Network/Rolex Diver of the Year
  • Over 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals

