honeypot link
Peter J. Moley, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Injuries and Treatment of the Athletic Hip, Low Back Pain and Treatment, Sports Medicine, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
교육
- Medical School: Georgetown University School of Medicine
- Residency: General Surgery, University of California Davis
- Residency: Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Fellowship: Spine and Sports Medicine, Hospital for Special Surgery
- Masters: Physiology, Georgetown University School of Medicine
인증
- American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation - Sports Medicine
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals
- “Hip and Pelvic Overuse Syndromes,” in DeLee and Drez’s Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, 4th ed. Miller M, Thompson S (eds), Philadelphia, WB Saunders, 2014.
- “Extra-articular Hip Conditions and Sports Injuries,” in Magnetic Resonance Imaging. Joung-Jo K (ed), New York, Springer, 2013.
- “Iliopsoas,” in Comprehensive Therapeutic Programs for MSK Disorders. Wyss J (ed). New York, Demos Medical Publishing, 2012.
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설