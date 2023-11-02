honeypot link
Jay Mehta, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Pediatric Rheumatology, Pediatrics
교육
- Medical School: University of Nevada, Reno, NV
- Internship: Pediatrics, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO
- Residency: Pediatrics, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO
- Fellowship: Pediatric Rheumatology, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
- Masters: Translational Research, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
- Masters: Education, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
인증
- American Board of Pediatrics
- American Board of Pediatrics – Pediatric Rheumatology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- American College of Rheumatology Pediatric Visiting Professor, 2016-2018
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine Lewis M. Fraad Award for Excellence in Resident Teaching, 2014
- American College of Rheumatology Research and Education Fund Physician Scientist Development Award, 2008-2010
- Ad hoc reviewer for Journal of Graduate Medical Education and for Pediatric Rheumatology
- Over 10 articles in peer-reviewed journals
- CHOP Faculty Teaching Honor Roll, 2019
- Philadelphia's Best Doctors, Philadelphia Magazine, 2018
- American College of Rheumatology Clinician Scholar Educator Award, 2017
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설