Zubair Malik, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Gastroenterology, Esophageal Disorders

소속

교육

  • Medical School: Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA

인증

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Research Presentation, North American Conference of Gastroenterology Fellows, 2016
  • Trainee Research Award, American College of Gastroenterology, 2014
  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

