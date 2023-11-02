honeypot link
Zubair Malik, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Gastroenterology, Esophageal Disorders
교육
- Medical School: Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
인증
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Research Presentation, North American Conference of Gastroenterology Fellows, 2016
- Trainee Research Award, American College of Gastroenterology, 2014
- Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설