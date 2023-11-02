skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Search icon

Kenneth Maiese, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Neurology, Neuroscience, Neuro-cardiovascular disease, Psychiatry, Oncology, Metabolic Disease, Translational Medicine

소속

교육

  • Medical School: Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University, New York, NY
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, New York Presbyterian Hospital - Cornell Campus, New York, NY
  • Residency: Neurology, New York Presbyterian Hospital - Cornell Campus, New York, NY
  • Chiefs of Clinical Services Leadership: Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health
  • Executive Leadership: Kellogg School of Management – Northwestern University

인증

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neurology

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Henrietta B. and Frederick H. Bugher Foundation Investigator
  • Albrecht Fleckenstein Memorial Award for Distinguished Achievement in Basic Research
  • Highly cited physician-scientist with over 400 publications that include research papers, chapters, editorials, and invited reviews
  • Holder of multiple patents and authored or edited 8 books
  • Serves as Founding Editor, Editor-in-Chief, an Associate Editor, or a member of the editorial board for more than 100 journals as well as on several scientific advisory councils
  • Work has received the distinction of “High Impact Research and Potential Public Health Benefit” from the National Institutes of Health
  • Hoechst Scholar, Teagle Scholar, America's Top Physicians, The Best of U.S. Physicians, Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare, Who's Who Among American Teachers & Educators
  • Johnson & Johnson Distinguished Investigator

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설