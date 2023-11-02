James M. Madsen, MD, MPH

Pathology, Medical Toxicology, Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Mass Casualty Incidents, Lifestyle Medicine
소속
Adjunct Assistant Instructional Professor
University of Florida
Former Lead Clinical Consultant and Clinical Laboratory Director
U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense (USAMRICD)
교육
Residency: Occupational Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
Fellowship: Medical Toxicology, Drexel University - Hahnemann University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
Medical School: University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, UT
Internship: San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium, San Antonio, TX
Residency: Anatomic and Clinical Pathology, San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium, San Antonio, TX
Master of Public Health: Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, MD
인증
American Board of Pathology – Anatomic Pathology and Clinical Pathology
American Board of Preventive Medicine – Medical Toxicology
American Board of Lifestyle Medicine
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
Defense Meritorious Service Medal
Armed Forces Reserve Medal
Combat Medical Badge
A multidisciplinary approach to teach responses to weapons of mass destruction and terrorism using combined simulation modalities. J Clin Anesth 16(2)152-158, 2004.
Preparedness for the evaluation and management of mass casualty incidents involving anticholinesterase compounds: a survey of emergency department directors in the 12 largest cities in the United States. Am J Disastr Med 5(6):333-351, 2010.
Industrial chemicals: terrorist weapons of opportunity. Pediatr Ann 32(4);230-234, 2003.
Vesicant agents and children. Pediatr Ann 32(4)254-257, 2003.