Michael C. Levin, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Neurology, Multiple Sclerosis
교육
- Residency: Neurology, New York Hospital/Cornell Medical Center, New York, NY
- Chief Resident: Neurology, New York Hospital/Cornell Medical Center, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Multiple Sclerosis, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD
- Medical School: Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA
인증
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology - Neurology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Fellow, American Academy of Neurology
- Fellow, American Neurological Association
- Fellow, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada
- More than 25 awards for academic excellence
- University of Tennessee Golden Apple Teaching Award
- Best Doctors in America, 2005-2018
- Over 150 articles and abstracts in peer-reviewed journals
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설