MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Kara C. LaMattina, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Ophthalmology, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Uveitis

소속

교육

  • Medical School: New York Medical College, Valhalla, NY
  • Internship: Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI
  • Residency: Ophthalmology, John H. Stroger Hospital of Cook County, Chicago, IL
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Ophthalmology, Wills Eye Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Uveitis, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL

인증

  • American Board of Ophthalmology

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Over 10 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • New Faculty Clinical Excellence Award, Boston University Medical Group, 2019
  • Top 10 Reviewer, Journal of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, 2020
  • Jorge Rodriguez Memorial Lecturer, University of Arizona, 2020

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설