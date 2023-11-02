honeypot link
David J. Kuter, MD, DPhil
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Hematology, Medical Oncology
교육
- Medical School: Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
- Doctor of Philosophy: Biochemistry, Oxford University, Oxford, England
- Internship: Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital
- Fellowship: Hematology, Massachusetts General Hospital
인증
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Medical Oncology
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Hematology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Irving London Teaching Award, Harvard Medical School
- Alfred Kranes Teaching Award, Massachusetts General Hospital
- Douglas Family Foundation Prize for Research (2008 and 2010) at Massachusetts General Hospital
- Jane Green Memorial Prize for Teaching, Massachusetts General Hospital
- 2013 Ernest Beutler Award, American Society of Hematology
- Given over 500 invited lectures in over 50 countries
- Authored or coauthored over 300 articles in peer-reviewed journals
