Kenneth M. Kaye, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Infectious Disease • Herpesviruses
소속
- Professor of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Associate Physician, Division of Infectious Diseases
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
교육
- Medical School: Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
- Fellowship: Infectious Disease, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
인증
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Infectious Disease
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Over 65 articles in peer-reviewed journals