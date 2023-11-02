skip to main content
MSD 매뉴얼
Kelly R. Hodges, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Obstetrics and Gynecology, Vulvodynia, Dyspareunia, Vagisismus

소속

교육

  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals, Milwaukee, WI
  • Medical School: University of Illinois College of Medicine, Chicago, IL

인증

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • International Society for the Study of Vulvovaginal Disorders
  • Hysterectomy 2014: Indications and Techniques: Prevention and Management of Hysterectomy Complications. Clinical Obstetrics and Gynecology Vol. 57-issue 1, March 2014.
  • Rationale and design of the Baylor Infant Twin Study—A study assessing obesity‐related risk factors from infancy. Obesity Science and Practice. 7(1): 63-70, 2020.
  • The Female Genital Self-image Scale in Adult Women With Vulvar Lichen Sclerosus. Journal of Lower Genital Tract Disease. 23 (3):210-213, 2019.
  • A genomic atlas of systemic interindividual epigenetic variation in humans. Genome Biology. 20(1):105, 2019.

