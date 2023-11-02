Bernard J. Hennessy, DDS
전문분야 및 전문지식
- General Dentistry
소속
- Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Comprehensive Dentistry
- Texas A&M University, College of Dentistry
교육
- Dental School: University of Illinois at Chicago College of Dentistry, Chicago, IL
- Advanced Training: Fort Hood Advanced Education in General Dentistry (2 year)
인증
- American Board of General Dentistry
- Federal Services Board of General Dentistry
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Fellow, American College of Dentists
- Diplomate, American Board of General Dentistry
- Dental Teacher of The Year, Texas A&M College of Dentistry, 2020
해설