skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Search icon

Bernard J. Hennessy, DDS

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • General Dentistry

소속

교육

  • Dental School: University of Illinois at Chicago College of Dentistry, Chicago, IL
  • Advanced Training: Fort Hood Advanced Education in General Dentistry (2 year)

인증

  • American Board of General Dentistry
  • Federal Services Board of General Dentistry

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Fellow, American College of Dentists
  • Diplomate, American Board of General Dentistry
  • Dental Teacher of The Year, Texas A&M College of Dentistry, 2020

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설

해설