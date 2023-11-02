honeypot link
Margaret R. Hammerschlag, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Pediatric Infectious Disease, Chlamydial infections
교육
- Medical School: Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY
- Internship: Children's Hospital and Medical Center, Seattle, WA
- Residency: Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, WA
- Fellowship: Infectious Diseases, Channing Laboratory, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
- Postdoctoral Fellow: Epidemiology, University of Washington, School of Public Health, Seattle, WA
인증
- American Board of Pediatrics
- American Board of Pediatrics - Pediatric Infectious Diseases
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Hundreds of articles in peer-reviewed journals
- Chapters in major pediatric and Infectious diseases textbooks, including Feigen and Cherry and Mandell
- Consultant to Centers for Disease Control for Sexually Transmitted Disease Treatment Guidelines, member, FDA advisory panels, member, editorial boards
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설