honeypot link
James Peter Adam Hamilton, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Hepatology, Wilson Disease, Hemochromatosis, Liver transplantation, Liver cancer
교육
- Medical School: University of Maryland School of Medicine
- Residency: Internal Medicine, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology, University of Maryland Medical Center
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
인증
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Transplant Hepatology
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Gastroenterology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- National Institutes of Health/National Research Scholar Award for gastroenterology and hepatology
- Research Fellowship, NRSA
- Top Doctor, Baltimore Magazine, 2018, 2019, 2020
- Over 60 articles in peer-reviewed journals
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설