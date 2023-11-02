skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Jessica I. Gupta, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine

소속

교육

  • Medical School: Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, MI
  • Residency: Internal Medicine and Cardiology, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Fellowship: Cardiovascular Diseases, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI

인증

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설