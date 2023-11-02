Jessica I. Gupta, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine
소속
- Clinical Assistant Professor
- University of Michigan Health
교육
- Medical School: Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, MI
- Residency: Internal Medicine and Cardiology, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI
- Fellowship: Cardiovascular Diseases, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI
인증
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease