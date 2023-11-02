skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Lara A. Friel, MD, PhD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Perinatology

소속

교육

  • Medical School: Finch University of Health Sciences, Chicago Medical School, Chicago, IL
  • Residency: Mount Sinai Medical Center, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI
  • Fellowship: Maternal and Fetal Medicine, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, MI

인증

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설