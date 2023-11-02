Lara A. Friel, MD, PhD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Perinatology
소속
- Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, McGovern Medical School
- University of Texas Health Medical School at Houston, McGovern Medical School
교육
- Medical School: Finch University of Health Sciences, Chicago Medical School, Chicago, IL
- Residency: Mount Sinai Medical Center, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI
- Fellowship: Maternal and Fetal Medicine, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, MI
인증
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals