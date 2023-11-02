skip to main content
B. Mark Evers, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Gastrointestinal surgery, Neuroendocrine tumors, Surgical oncology

교육

  • Medical School: University of Tennessee, Memphis, TN
  • Residency: University of Louisville, Louisville, KY
  • Fellowship: Research, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX

인증

  • American Board of Surgery

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Elected Member, National Academy of Medicine
  • Elected Member, Association of American Physicians
  • Past-president of the Society of University Surgeons and the Southern Surgical Association
  • Flance-Karl award, American Surgical Association
  • Associate Editor, Sabiston Textbook of Surgery
  • Over 450 peer-reviewed publications, book chapters and reviews

