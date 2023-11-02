skip to main content
James D. Douketis, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Internal Medicine, Venous Thromboembolism, Perioperative Anticoagulant Management

소속

교육

  • Medical School: University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada
  • Internship: University of Toronto
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Toronto
  • Fellowship: Thrombosis, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

인증

  • Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada – Internal Medicine

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Fellow, Canadian Academy of Health Science
  • President of Thrombosis Canada
  • Associate Editor of McMaster Textbook of Internal Medicine
  • Editor in Chief of Canadian Journal of General Internal Medicine
  • Deputy Editor of Annals of Internal Medicine
  • Associate Editor of Thrombosis and Haemostasis
  • Over 350 articles in peer-reviewed journals

