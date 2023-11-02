skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Deborah M. Consolini, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Pediatrics

소속

교육

  • Medical School: University of Connecticut School of Medicine
  • Residency: Pediatrics, St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, Philadelphia, PA
  • Primary Care Faculty Development Fellowship Program, East Lansing, MI

인증

  • American Board of Pediatrics - General Pediatrics
  • American Board of Pediatrics - Pediatric Hospital Medicine

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Best Doctors in America, 2011, 2013, 2014
  • Suburban Life Magazine Top Doctors for Children, 2014
  • Jefferson Family and Community Medicine Outside Preceptor Award, 2015
  • Faculty Teaching Award, 2008
  • Dean’s Citation, Jefferson Medical College, 2006

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설