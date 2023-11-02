skip to main content
Thomas Cascino, MD, MSc

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine

교육

  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of California, San Francisco, CA
  • Fellowship: Cardiology, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Fellowship: Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Medical School: Loyola University of Chicago - Stritch School of Medicine, Chicago, IL

인증

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology

