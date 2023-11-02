honeypot link
Thomas Cascino, MD, MSc
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine
교육
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of California, San Francisco, CA
- Fellowship: Cardiology, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI
- Fellowship: Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI
- Medical School: Loyola University of Chicago - Stritch School of Medicine, Chicago, IL
인증
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설