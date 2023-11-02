skip to main content
Edward R. Cachay, MD, MAS

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Infectious disease, HIV – AIDS, Human Papillomavirus and anal dysplasia/cancer, Hepatitis C and liver comorbidities in people with HIV

소속

교육

  • Medical School: National University of Federico Villarreal, Lima, Peru
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of California, San Diego School of Medicine
  • Fellowship: Infectious Disease, University of California, San Diego School of Medicine
  • Other Training: Advanced Studies in Clinical Research, University of California, San Diego

인증

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Infectious Diseases
  • AIDS Malignancy Consortium certification of proficiency in High-Resolution Anoscopy

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Hero Award, The Being Alive San Diego Foundation, for outstanding excellence in infectious diseases and HIV clinical care, 2020
  • UCSD Academy of Clinical Scholars Faculty Research Award, 2017
  • Association of American Colleges Mid-Career Faculty Minority Award, 2017
  • Internal Medicine Professor of the year teaching award, 2013
  • Over 70 articles in peer-reviewed journals

