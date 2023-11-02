honeypot link
Edward R. Cachay, MD, MAS
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Infectious disease, HIV – AIDS, Human Papillomavirus and anal dysplasia/cancer, Hepatitis C and liver comorbidities in people with HIV
교육
- Medical School: National University of Federico Villarreal, Lima, Peru
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of California, San Diego School of Medicine
- Fellowship: Infectious Disease, University of California, San Diego School of Medicine
- Other Training: Advanced Studies in Clinical Research, University of California, San Diego
인증
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Infectious Diseases
- AIDS Malignancy Consortium certification of proficiency in High-Resolution Anoscopy
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Hero Award, The Being Alive San Diego Foundation, for outstanding excellence in infectious diseases and HIV clinical care, 2020
- UCSD Academy of Clinical Scholars Faculty Research Award, 2017
- Association of American Colleges Mid-Career Faculty Minority Award, 2017
- Internal Medicine Professor of the year teaching award, 2013
- Over 70 articles in peer-reviewed journals
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설