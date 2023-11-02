skip to main content
Jerrold T. Bushberg, PhD, DABMP, DABSNM

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Nuclear medicine physics, Medical health physics, Radiation science

소속

교육

  • Doctorate, Radiological Physics, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN

인증

  • American Board of Medical Physics, nuclear medicine physics and medical health physics
  • American Board of Science in Nuclear Medicine

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설