MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Emily E. Bunce, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Obstetrics and Gynecology, Maternal and Fetal Medicine, Pregnancy Complications

소속

교육

  • Medical School: Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Fellowship: Maternal and Fetal Medicine, Magee-Women’s Hospital of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA

인증

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Obstetrics and Gynecology

