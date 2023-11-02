Emily E. Bunce, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Obstetrics and Gynecology, Maternal and Fetal Medicine, Pregnancy Complications
소속
- Assistant Professor, Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- Wake Forest School of Medicine
교육
- Medical School: Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, MA
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
- Fellowship: Maternal and Fetal Medicine, Magee-Women’s Hospital of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA
인증
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Obstetrics and Gynecology