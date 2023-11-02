honeypot link
George R. Brown, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- General Psychiatry, Gender Identity Disorders, Psychopharmacology
교육
- Medical School: University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, NY
- Residency: Psychiatry, Wright State University, Dayton, OH
인증
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology
- American Board of General Psychiatry
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Distinguished Fellow, American Psychiatric Association
- Lifetime Achievement Award for Transgender Research, World Professional Association for Transgender Health
- Author or coauthor of over 175 professional publications and book chapters
