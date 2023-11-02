skip to main content
George R. Brown, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • General Psychiatry, Gender Identity Disorders, Psychopharmacology

소속

교육

  • Medical School: University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, NY
  • Residency: Psychiatry, Wright State University, Dayton, OH

인증

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology
  • American Board of General Psychiatry

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Distinguished Fellow, American Psychiatric Association
  • Lifetime Achievement Award for Transgender Research, World Professional Association for Transgender Health
  • Author or coauthor of over 175 professional publications and book chapters

