Steven D. Blatt, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Pediatrics, Health Care for Children in Foster Care, Child Abuse
교육
- Medical School: State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
- Residency: Pediatrics, State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
- Fellowship: Ambulatory and Community Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA
인증
- American Board of Pediatrics
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설