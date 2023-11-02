skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Steven D. Blatt, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Pediatrics, Health Care for Children in Foster Care, Child Abuse

소속

교육

  • Medical School: State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
  • Residency: Pediatrics, State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
  • Fellowship: Ambulatory and Community Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA

인증

  • American Board of Pediatrics

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설