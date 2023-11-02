honeypot link
John W. Barnhill, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Psychiatry, Adult Psychotherapy, Mood Disorders, Anxiety Disorders, Psychiatric Aspects of Physical Illness, Psychopharmacology
교육
- Medical School: Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
인증
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Psychiatry
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry (formerly Psychosomatic Medicine)
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Distinguished Life Fellow, American Psychiatric Association; Fellow, Academy of Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry; and elected member, American College of Psychiatrists
- Miriam G. Wallach Award for Excellence in Humanistic Medical Care, New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medicine, 2018
- Edith Sabshin Award for Teaching, American Psychoanalytic Association, 2016
- Nancy C.A. Roeske Certificate in Medical Student Education, American Psychiatric Association, 2012
- Award for Excellence in Medical Student Teaching, Weill Cornell Medicine, 2005, 2009
- John F. O'Connor Award for Medical Student Teaching, Columbia Psychoanalytic Center, 2008
- Best Full Time Faculty Teacher, Psychiatry Residents, New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medicine (Payne Whitney Clinic), 2003
- Author of 6 books, including Approach to the Psychiatric Patient, 2nd ed, 2019.
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설