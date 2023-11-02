skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Search icon

Arcangela Lattari Balest, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Pediatrics, Neonatal Medicine, Infant Feeding

소속

교육

  • Medical School: University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
  • Internship: Pediatrics, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
  • Residency: Pediatrics, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
  • Fellowship: Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, UMPC Magee-Women’s Hospital

인증

  • American Board of Pediatrics – Pediatrics
  • American Board of Pediatrics – Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Best Doctors in America, 2020 and 2019
  • Chairman’s Distinction Award, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, 2018
  • National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame, Medical Professional of the Year, 2008
  • Balest AL, White, KE, Shaffer, AD, et al: Consideration of cough reflex development when ordering modified barium swallow studies in infants. Dysphagia 35:533-541, 2020
  • Riley M, Bogen D, Balest AL: Neonatology, in Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis, 7th ed, edited by Zitelli and Davis, Elsevier, 2016

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설