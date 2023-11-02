skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Search icon

Chris G. Adigun, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • General Dermatology, Cosmetic Dermatology, Nail Disorders

소속

교육

  • Medical School: University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Residency: University of North Carolina Medical Center, Chapel Hill, NC and The Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology, New York University Grossman School of Medicine

인증

  • American Board of Dermatology

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Alpha Omega Alpha, National Medical Honors Society
  • New York Super Doctors Rising Stars (2013, 2014, 2016)
  • Named a Rising Star at the World Congress of Dermatology, 2015
  • Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
  • Media expert featured in U.S. News and World Report, TeenVogue, InStyle, Real Simple, Self, Health, Allure, Men’s Journal

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설