Denise M. Aaron, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Dermatology
소속
- Assistant Professor of Surgery
- Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine
교육
- Medical School: University of Texas at Houston Medical School, Houston, TX
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH
- Residency: Dermatology, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH
인증
- American Board of Dermatology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- 2020 Top Doctor (named by Castle Connolly, published by New Hampshire Magazine)
- 2019 Top Doctor (named by Castle Connolly, published by New Hampshire Magazine)