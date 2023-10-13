Right Testicular Mass in a 28-Yr-Old Man

A 28-yr-old man comes to the outpatient clinic for evaluation of a lump in his right testis. About 1 month ago, while taking a shower, he noted a hard area in his right testis that felt "like a marble." He had never noticed this before and decided to wait and see if anything would change. When the mass did not go away, he scheduled this appointment. Today, he states the lump is not painful or tender to the touch and has not changed in size. He has had annual physical exams and was never told that a lump was present. Four years ago, he had a scrotal ultrasound following a brief episode of scrotal discomfort after competing in a bicycle race; the result of the ultrasound was normal.