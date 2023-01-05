コンドロイチン硫酸は軟骨の天然成分であるグリコサミノグリカンの一種である。サメまたはウシの軟骨から抽出されるか，人工的に合成される。組成は様々である。グルコサミンと組み合わされることが多い。
（栄養補助食品の概要も参照のこと。）
効能
エビデンス
コンドロイチン硫酸の効力に関するエビデンスは相反している。大規模なランダム化二重盲検プラセボ対照多施設共同臨床試験であるGlucosamine/Chondroitin Arthritis Intervention Trial（GAIT）では，変形性膝関節症の治療としてグルコサミン（500mg，経口，1日3回），コンドロイチン硫酸（400mg，経口，1日3回），および両剤の併用が検討され，対象集団全体で疼痛の軽減は得られなかった。しかしながら，探索的なサブグループ解析では，中等度から重度の膝関節痛患者で構成されるサブグループにおいて効力が示唆された(1)。この試験より前には，変形性関節症の治療において，コンドロイチン硫酸を単独使用またはグルコサミンと併用することについては，小規模試験が行われただけであった。
43のランダム化比較試験をまとめたレビューでは，生活の質は向上する可能性があるものの，短期研究におけるコンドロイチンの便益は疼痛のわずかな改善に限定されることが示唆された(2)。18のランダム化プラセボ対照試験を対象とした別のメタアナリシスでは，13～104週間のコンドロイチンによる治療により疼痛が軽減し，機能が改善したことが明らかにされた(3)。症状への効果が相反する理由は，いくつかの食品等級のコンドロイチン硫酸サプリメントの質が悪いためで，純度とオリゴ糖配列が決められた医薬品等級のコンドロイチン硫酸は効力があり治療に用いられるということが示唆されている(4)。ランダム化プラセボ対照試験であるCONCEPT試験では，変形性膝関節症において，医薬品等級のコンドロイチン硫酸800mgの効力はプラセボより優れており，セレコキシブと同等であることが示された(5)。変形性関節症の症状と原因の不均質性も，診療に用いることが困難な理由である。
American College of Rheumatologyは変形性関節症に対してコンドロイチンを使用しないよう推奨しているが(6)，European Society of Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoarthritis（ESCEO）は医薬品等級のコンドロイチンを推奨している(7)。
有害作用
重篤な有害作用は報告されていない。最も頻度の高い有害作用は胃痛，悪心，およびその他の消化管症状である。
医薬品グレードではない動物由来のコンドロイチン硫酸には，疾患を引き起こす可能性のあるウイルス，プリオン，または細菌が含まれている可能性がある(8)。
薬物相互作用
コンドロイチン硫酸はワルファリンの抗凝固作用を増強することもある(9)。
