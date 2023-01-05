グルコサミンは軟骨の様々な構成成分の前駆物質である。キチン質（カニ，カキおよびエビの甲殻に含まれる）から抽出され，通常はグルコサミン硫酸塩として，錠剤またはカプセルで摂取されるが，グルコサミン塩酸塩として摂取されることもある。真菌や大腸菌（E. coli）の代謝経路に改変を加える手法をはじめ，生物学的に再生可能な代替供給源を発見する取り組みがなされている(1)。グルコサミンはしばしばコンドロイチン硫酸と組み合わせて摂取される。
（栄養補助食品の概要も参照のこと。）
効能
グルコサミンには変形性関節症の痛みを軽減する効果があると言われており，これはおそらく鎮痛作用および疾患修飾作用の両方によるものと考えられている。作用機序は不明である。硫酸グルコサミンの作用機序は，硫酸成分によりグリコサミノグリカン合成が亢進することと関連しているかもしれない。グルコサミンの用法・用量は，いずれの製剤においても500mg，経口，1日3回である。
エビデンス
Rotta Research Laboratoriumは軽度から中等度の変形性膝関節症の患者に硫酸グルコサミンを6カ月以上投与し，この治療を支持するエビデンスを示している(2-3)。他の製剤についてはまだ厳密に評価する必要がある。より重度の変形性膝関節症およびその他の部位の変形性関節症治療における硫酸グルコサミンの役割はよくわかっていない。
症状のある変形性膝関節症患者1583人を対象としたランダム化二重盲検プラセボ対照多施設共同臨床試験であるGlucosamine/Chondroitin Arthritis Intervention Trial（GAIT）では，単独使用およびコンドロイチン硫酸（400mg，1日3回）との併用において，グルコサミン塩酸塩（500mg，1日3回）は全患者群で疼痛を効果的に軽減しなかったと報告された。しかしながら，ある探索的解析では，中等度から重度の膝痛を有するサブグループにおいて併用療法に疼痛緩和の効果が認められた(4)。全体として，グルコサミンとコンドロイチンの併用が最善の便益をもたらすと複数の研究で報告されているが(5)，2019年のAmerican College of Rheumatology/Arthritis Foundationは，あらゆる病型の変形性関節症の治療にグルコサミンを使用しないことを推奨しており，これは主に企業のスポンサーシップと公表バイアスに関する懸念による(6)。しかしながら，European Society for Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis, and Musculoskeletal Diseases（ESCEO）では，変形性関節症に対して医薬品等級のグルコサミンの処方を推奨しているものの(7)，Societyはグルコサミンとコンドロイチンの併用は推奨しておらず，コンドロイチンはグルコサミンの吸収を阻害する可能性があると述べている。
有害作用
アレルギー（貝類・甲殻類アレルギーのある患者が貝類・甲殻類から抽出された製品を摂取した場合），ディスペプシア，疲労，不眠症，頭痛，光線過敏症，爪の変化が起こりうる。グルコサミン（コンドロイチンとの併用の有無を問わない）が肝毒性を示す可能性があるため，慢性肝疾患の患者もできればグルコサミンを避けるべきである(8)。
薬物相互作用
症例報告と世界保健機関（World Health Organization：WHO）に提出された情報によると，高用量のグルコサミンはワルファリンと相互作用を起こし，皮下出血や出血につながる可能性がある。ほかに重要な薬物相互作用は知られていない。
より詳細な情報
有用となりうる英語の資料を以下に示す。ただし，本マニュアルはこの資料の内容について責任を負わないことに留意されたい。
National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health: Information on the use of glucosamine and chondroitin for osteoarthritis