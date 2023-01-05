カモミールの花は，乾燥させて茶として飲用するか，カプセルとして服用するか，エキスとして外用する。
（栄養補助食品の概要とNational Institutes of Health (NIH): Chamomileも参照のこと。）
効能
カモミール茶は炎症および発熱を軽減し，軽い鎮静薬として作用し，抗うつ活性をもたらし，胃痙攣および消化不良を和らげ，胃潰瘍の治癒を促進すると言われている。カモミールエキスは湿布にして局所にあてがえば皮膚の炎症を鎮めると言われている。その機序は，ビサボロール成分を含有する精油およびアピゲニンやルテオリンというフラボノイドによるものである。
エビデンス
有害作用
カモミールは一般に安全である；しかし，過敏反応が報告されており，特にキク科の植物（例，ヒマワリ，ブタクサ）や何らかの植物の花粉にアレルギーがある人によくみられる。典型的な症状としては，流涙，くしゃみ，消化管障害，皮膚炎，アナフィラキシーがある。
薬物相互作用
カモミールは抗凝固薬や鎮静薬（バルビツール酸系薬剤とアルコールを含有する）の作用を増強することがある。
カモミールはタモキシフェン，ホルモン補充療法，エストロゲンを含有する経口避妊薬の作用を阻害することがある。カモミールはシクロスポリンの血清中濃度を上昇させることもある(5)。
（栄養補助食品と薬物の間で起こりうる相互作用の表も参照のこと。）
参考文献
より詳細な情報
有用となりうる英語の資料を以下に示す。ただし，本マニュアルはこの資料の内容について責任を負わないことに留意されたい。
National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health: General information on the use of German chamomile as a dietary supplement