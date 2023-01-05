1.Amsterdam JD, Li Y, Soeller I, et al: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of oral Matricaria recutita (chamomile) extract therapy for generalized anxiety disorder.J Clin Psychopharmacol 29(4):378-382, 2009.doi: 10.1097/JCP.0b013e3181ac935c

2.Keefe JR, Mao JJ, et al: Short-term open-label chamomile (Matricaria chamomilla L.)therapy of moderate to severe generalized anxiety disorder.Phytomedicine 23(14):1699-1705, 2016.doi: 10.1016/j.phymed.2016.10.013

3.Amsterdam JD, Li QS, Xie SX, et al: Putative antidepressant effect of chamomile (Matricaria chamomilla L.)oral extract in subjects with comorbid generalized anxiety disorder and depression.J Altern Complement Med 26(9):813-819, 2020.doi:10.1089/acm.2019.0252

4.Hieu TH, Dibas M, Dila KAS, et al: Therapeutic efficacy and safety of chamomile for state anxiety, generalized anxiety disorder, insomnia, and sleep quality: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized trials and quasi-randomized trials.Phytother Res 33:1604-1615, 2019.doi: 10.1002/ptr.6349