カモミール

執筆者：Laura Shane-McWhorter, PharmD, University of Utah College of Pharmacy
レビュー/改訂 2023年 1月
意見 同じトピックページ はこちら

カモミールの花は，乾燥させて茶として飲用するか，カプセルとして服用するか，エキスとして外用する。

栄養補助食品の概要National Institutes of Health (NIH): Chamomileも参照のこと。）

効能

カモミール茶は炎症および発熱を軽減し，軽い鎮静薬として作用し，抗うつ活性をもたらし，胃痙攣および消化不良を和らげ，胃潰瘍の治癒を促進すると言われている。カモミールエキスは湿布にして局所にあてがえば皮膚の炎症を鎮めると言われている。その機序は，ビサボロール成分を含有する精油およびアピゲニンやルテオリンというフラボノイドによるものである。

エビデンス

カモミールの使用を支持する臨床試験のエビデンスはわずかである。しかしながら，軽度から中等度の不安がある患者に対するカモミール経口カプセル（アピゲニンの含有量が1.2％に規格化されたもの）の投与を評価したランダム化二重盲検プラセボ対照試験(1)および中等度から重度の全般不安症のオープンラベル試験(2)では，軽度の抗不安活性を有する可能性が示された。カモミールは抗うつ活性も有する(3)。さらに，カモミールは睡眠の質を改善する可能性がある(4)。

有害作用

カモミールは一般に安全である；しかし，過敏反応が報告されており，特にキク科の植物（例，ヒマワリ，ブタクサ）や何らかの植物の花粉にアレルギーがある人によくみられる。典型的な症状としては，流涙，くしゃみ，消化管障害，皮膚炎，アナフィラキシーがある。

薬物相互作用

カモミールは抗凝固薬や鎮静薬（バルビツール酸系薬剤とアルコールを含有する）の作用を増強することがある。

カモミールはタモキシフェン，ホルモン補充療法，エストロゲンを含有する経口避妊薬の作用を阻害することがある。カモミールはシクロスポリンの血清中濃度を上昇させることもある(5)。

栄養補助食品と薬物の間で起こりうる相互作用の表も参照のこと。）

参考文献

  1. 1.Amsterdam JD, Li Y, Soeller I, et al: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of oral Matricaria recutita (chamomile) extract therapy for generalized anxiety disorder.J Clin Psychopharmacol 29(4):378-382, 2009.doi: 10.1097/JCP.0b013e3181ac935c

  2. 2.Keefe JR, Mao JJ, et al: Short-term open-label chamomile (Matricaria chamomilla L.)therapy of moderate to severe generalized anxiety disorder.Phytomedicine 23(14):1699-1705, 2016.doi: 10.1016/j.phymed.2016.10.013

  3. 3.Amsterdam JD, Li QS, Xie SX, et al: Putative antidepressant effect of chamomile (Matricaria chamomilla L.)oral extract in subjects with comorbid generalized anxiety disorder and depression.J Altern Complement Med 26(9):813-819, 2020.doi:10.1089/acm.2019.0252

  4. 4.Hieu TH, Dibas M, Dila KAS, et al: Therapeutic efficacy and safety of chamomile for state anxiety, generalized anxiety disorder, insomnia, and sleep quality: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized trials and quasi-randomized trials.Phytother Res 33:1604-1615, 2019.doi: 10.1002/ptr.6349

  5. 5.Nowack R, Nowak B: Herbal teas interfere with cyclosporin levels in renal transplant patients. Nephrol Dial Transplant 20(11):2554-2556, 2005.doi:10.1093/ndt/gfi003

より詳細な情報

有用となりうる英語の資料を以下に示す。ただし，本マニュアルはこの資料の内容について責任を負わないことに留意されたい。

  1. National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health: General information on the use of German chamomile as a dietary supplement

