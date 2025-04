高齢者における生活の転換の影響

有用となりうる英語の資料を以下に示す。ただし,本マニュアルはこの資料の内容について責任を負わないことに留意されたい。

National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH): Ask Suicide-Screening Questions (ASQ) Toolkit.This web site provides an easy-to-use, brief, direct, validated screening instrument that helps health care professionals assess a person's risk of suicide.This tool consists of 4 questions and takes 20 seconds to use.The NIMH provides guidance and scripts for health care professionals.Accessed 3/19/23.

The Columbia Lighthouse Project: The Columbia Protocol for Healthcare and Other Community Settings.This protocol (also known as the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale) is a free, evidence-based screening instrument with tailored guidance for different settings and free online training.It helps health care professionals determine whether a person is at risk of suicide, assess how severe and imminent the risk is, and estimate how much support that person needs.Accessed 3/19/23.

Suicide Is Different: This web site provides guidance, tool kits, and coaching to help family members and caregivers support a person with suicidal ideation and to remain well themselves.Accessed 3/19/23.

Zero Suicide: This web site provides resources and training tools to improve suicide care in health care systems.It discusses strategies that can help improve care; they include training for staff members, use of comprehensive screening and assessment tools, involving people at risk of suicide in their management plan, and using evidence-based treatments.