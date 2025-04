晩発性皮膚ポルフィリン症

有用となりうる英語の資料を以下に示す。ただし,本マニュアルはこれらの資料の内容について責任を負わないことに留意されたい。

American Porphyria Foundation: Aims to educate and support patients and families affected by porphyrias and to support research into treatment and prevention of porphyrias

American Porphyria Foundation: Safe/Unsafe Drug Database: Provides an up-to-date list of medications available in the United States to assist physicians in prescribing for patients with porphyrias

United Porphyrias Association: Provides education and support to patients and their families; provides reliable information to health-care providers; fosters and supports clinical research to improve diagnosis and management of the porphyrias

European Porphyria Network: Promotes clinical research about porphyrias