Stephanie M. Moleski, MD
専門分野と専門知識
- Gastroenterology, Celiac Disease, Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders
学歴等
- Medical School: Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
資格
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Gastroenterology
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- ACG/Radhika Srinivasan Gender-Based Research Award, 2012
- Teaching Attending Award-Internal Medicine Teaching Award, 2014
- Philadelphia Magazine's Top Docs, 2018-2021
- Exceptional Women in Medicine, 2019, 2020
- Over 25 articles in peer-reviewed journals
担当トピックおよびコラム