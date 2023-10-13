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How Cystic Fibrosis Affects the Body

How Cystic Fibrosis Affects the Body

Section A of the illustration shows the organs that may be affected by cystic fibrosis (sinuses, lungs, skin, liver, pancreas, intestines, reproductive organs).

Section B shows a normal airway with a thin layer of mucus lining the wall.

Section C shows an airway with cystic fibrosis. The widened airway is blocked by thick, sticky mucus that contains blood and bacteria.

Source: National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute; National Institutes of Health; U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

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