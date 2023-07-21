Robert A. Wise, MD
Specializzazioni e competenze
- Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Lung Function Testing
Formazione
- Medical School: Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI
- Fellowship: Environmental Health Sciences, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, MD
- Fellowship: Pulmonary Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
Certificazioni
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Pulmonary Disease
Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni
- Johns Hopkins University Women’s Sponsorship Award, 2018
- Nair Lifetime Achievement Award in COPD, 2017
- David M. Levine Mentoring Award, 2012
- ATS Distinguished Achievement Award, 2010
- George Wills Comstock, M.D. Award, 2001
- Parker B. Francis Fellow, 1981
- E.L. Trudeau Fellow, 1980
- Over 550 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Capitoli e commenti del Manuale