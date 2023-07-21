Dan J. Stein, MD, PhD
Specializzazioni e competenze
- Psychiatry, Anxiety and Related Disorders, Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders, Trauma and Stressor-Related Disorders
Formazione
- Medical School: University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa
- Doctorate: Clinical Neuroscience, University of Stellenbosch, Stellenbosch, South Africa
- Fellowship: Psychopharmacology, Columbia University, New York, NY
Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni
- Fellow, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada
- Max Hamilton Memorial Award, International College of Neuropsychopharmacology
- Lifetime Achievement Award, World Federation of Societies of Biological Psychiatry
- Chair, DSM-5 and ICD-11 workgroups on obsessive-compulsive and related disorders
- Author or co-author of more than 1050 publications in peer-reviewed journals, textbook chapters or textbooks, and review articles
- Presentations at national and international scientific meetings
Capitoli e commenti del Manuale