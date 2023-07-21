skip to main content
Michael J. Shea, MD

Specializzazioni e competenze

  • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease

Affiliazioni

Formazione

  • Fellowship: Cardiovascular Disease, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Medical School: University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI

Certificazioni

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease

Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni

  • Fellow, American College of Cardiology
  • Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians
  • Over 74 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Fellow, American College of Physicians

