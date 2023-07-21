Levi D. Procter, MD
Specializzazioni e competenze
- Acute Care Surgical Services/Trauma, General Surgery, Abdominal Wall Reconstruction
Formazione
- Medical School: University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY
- Residency: General Surgery, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY
- Research Fellowship: Trauma, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY
- Fellowship: Trauma/Critical Care, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, FL
Certificazioni
- American Board of Surgery - General Surgery
- American Board of Surgery - Surgical Critical Care
Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni
- Fellow, American College of Surgeons
- The Arnold M. Salzberg, MD, Award in Surgery, Virginia Commonwealth University, 2019
- General Surgery Resident Faculty Teaching Award, Virginia Commonwealth University, 2017
- Emergency Medicine’s Off-Service Instructor of the Year, University of Kentucky, 2015, 2016
- Ward O’Griffen Excellence in Medical Student Education, University of Kentucky, 2016
- Gordon L. Hyde Award, University of Kentucky, 2015-2016
- Ben Eisenman Surgery Teaching Award Excellence in General Surgery Resident Education, University of Kentucky, 2015
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals and 3 book chapters or books
Capitoli e commenti del Manuale