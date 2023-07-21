skip to main content
Glenn M. Preminger, MD

Specializzazioni e competenze

  • Urology, Urinary Tract Stones

Affiliazioni

Formazione

  • Medical School: New York Medical College, Valhalla, NY
  • Residency: General Surgery, University of North Carolina Hospitals, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Residency: Urology, University of North Carolina Hospitals, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Fellowship: Mineral Metabolism, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX

Certificazioni

  • American Board of Urology

Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni

  • Lifetime Achievement Award, Endourological Society, 2018
  • Robert C. Flanigan Education Award, American Urological Association, 2015
  • American Urological Association Residents Committee Teaching Award, 2008
  • Over 300 publications in peer-reviewed journals
  • Over 100 book chapters and 8 books
  • Editorial positions with the Journal of Urology, Urology, the Journal of Endourology, and Urological Research

