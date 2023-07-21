Bhakti K. Patel, MD
Specializzazioni e competenze
- Pulmonary Medicine, ICU-Acquired Weakness, Shock, Acute respiratory distress syndrome, Ventilation in the ICU
Formazione
- Medical School: University of Michigan School of Medicine, Ann Arbor, MI
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL
- Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine, University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL
Certificazioni
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Critical Care Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Disease
Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni
- Patel BK, Wolfe KS, Pohlman AS, et al: Effect of noninvasive ventilation delivered by helmet versus facemask on the rate of endotracheal intubation in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome: A randomized clinical trial. JAMA 315(22):2435-2441
- Goligher EC, Dres M, Patel BK, et al: Pleural Pressure Working Group, Acute Respiratory Failure Section of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine. Lung and Diaphragm-Protective Ventilation. Am J Respir Crit Care Med 202(7):950-961, 2020
- Distinguished Clinical Research Achievement Award, 2016
- Parker B. Francis Fellowship Award, 2016
- Ziskind Clinical Research Scholar Award, 2015
- Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Capitoli e commenti del Manuale