MSDManuale MsdVersione per i pazienti
Christina C. Lindenmeyer, MD

Specializzazioni e competenze

  • Gastroenterology, Hepatology, Transplant Hepatology, Critical Care Hepatology

Affiliazioni

Formazione

  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Transplant Hepatology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
  • Medical School: Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, PA

Certificazioni

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Transplant Hepatology

Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni

  • American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Foundation Advanced/Transplant Hepatology Fellowship
  • Mentor, AASLD Emerging Liver Scholars Program
  • Cleveland Clinic Education Institute “Bruce Hubbard Stewart Award for Humanistic Medicine”
  • Cleveland Clinic Education Institute “Excellence in Teaching” Award
  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

