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Laura Hofmann, MD

Specializzazioni e competenze

  • Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Affiliazioni

Formazione

  • Rice University - Bachelor of Arts
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas - Doctor of Medicine
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas - Residency Family Medicine
  • George Washington University - Fellowship Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Certificazioni

  • Family Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Capitoli e commenti del Manuale