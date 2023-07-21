Irvin H. Hirsch, MD
Specializzazioni e competenze
- Urology, Male infertility, Male sexual dysfunction
Formazione
- Medical School: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY
- Residency: General Surgery, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
- Residency: Urology, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery, Urodynamics and Uroprosthetics, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
Certificazioni
- American Board of Urology
Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni
- Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Capitoli e commenti del Manuale