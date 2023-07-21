skip to main content
MSDManuale MsdVersione per i pazienti
Irvin H. Hirsch, MD

Specializzazioni e competenze

  • Urology, Male infertility, Male sexual dysfunction

Affiliazioni

Formazione

  • Medical School: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY
  • Residency: General Surgery, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
  • Residency: Urology, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery, Urodynamics and Uroprosthetics, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

Certificazioni

  • American Board of Urology

Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni

  • Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Capitoli e commenti del Manuale