MSDManuale MsdVersione per i pazienti
Robert P. Heine, MD

Specializzazioni e competenze

  • Maternal Fetal Medicine, High Risk Pregnancy

Affiliazioni

Formazione

  • Medical School: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, TX
  • Internship: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Fellowship: Infectious Disease Research, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Fellowship: Maternal and Fetal Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Denver, CO

Certificazioni

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Maternal and Fetal Medicine

Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni

  • Over 75 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Capitoli e commenti del Manuale