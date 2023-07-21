skip to main content
MSDManuale MsdVersione per i pazienti
Search icon

Herbert L. Bonkovsky, MD

Specializzazioni e competenze

  • Gastroenterology, Hepatitis, Liver Disease, Porphyrin and Heme Metabolism

Affiliazioni

  • Professor of Medicine and Molecular Medicine and Translational Science; Director, Laboratory for Liver and Metabolic Disorders
  • Wake Forest University School of Medicine
  • Professor of Medicine and Molecular Medicine & Translational Science
  • Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

Formazione

  • Medical School: Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH
  • Internship: Medicine, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC
  • Residency: Medicine, Cleveland Metropolitan General – Lutheran, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Medicine, Dartmouth Medical School, Hanover, NH
  • Fellowship: Hepatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT

Certificazioni

  • American Board of Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine, Internal Medicine

Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni

  • Fellow, American College of Gastroenterology
  • Fellow, American College of Physicians
  • Fellow, American Gastroenterological Association
  • Fellow, American Association for the Study of Liver DIseases
  • Emeritus Member, American Society for Clinical Investigation
  • Governor’s Award for Excellence in Clinical Research, 2014
  • Selected as one of the Leading Physicians of the World, 2013
  • Over 1000 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Capitoli e commenti del Manuale

Capitoli