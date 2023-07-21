Michael SD Agus, MD

Medical School: University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine
Internship: Pediatrics Boston Children's Hospital
Residency: Pediatrics Boston Children's Hospital
Fellowship: Pediatric Critical Care Massachusetts General Hospital
Fellowship: Pediatric Endocrinology Boston Children's Hospital
Certificazioni
American Board of Pediatrics (Critical Care Medicine)
American Board of Pediatrics (Endocrinology)
American Board of Pediatrics (General)
Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni
Tight Glycemic Control, Inflammation, and the ICU: Evidence for Heterogeneous Treatment Effects in Two Randomized Controlled Trials. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2023 Jan 19.
Computer clinical decision support that automates personalized clinical care: a challenging but needed healthcare delivery strategy. J Am Med Inform Assoc. 2022 12 13; 30(1):178-194.
Utility of plasma beta-hydroxybutyrate to define resolution of diabetic ketoacidosis. Pediatr Diabetes. 2022 12; 23(8):1621-1627.
Impact of tight glycemic control and hypoglycemia after pediatric cardiac surgery on neurodevelopmental outcomes at three years of age: Findings from a randomized clinical trial. BMC Pediatr. 2022 09 07; 22(1):531.
Guidance for Structuring a Pediatric Intermediate Care Unit. Pediatrics. 2022 05 01; 149(5).