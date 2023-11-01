skip to main content
Fibroids During Pregnancy

ByLara A. Friel, MD, PhD, University of Texas Health Medical School at Houston, McGovern Medical School
Reviewed/Revised Nov 2023
    Fibroids in the uterus, which are relatively common masses, often do not cause symptoms, or they may cause pressure or pain. Fibroids during pregnancy may increase risk of the following:

    If women who have fibroids and have had a miscarriage or women who have large fibroids are thinking of becoming pregnant, they should talk with their doctor first. Then if needed, they can be treated before they become pregnant.

